Rangers' Joey Keane: Chicago native headed to Big Apple
Keane was drafted 88th overall by the Rangers at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Keane was eligible for the 2017 draft but wasn't selected. He returned to OHL Barrie and improved in all facets of the game. Keane finished the 2017-18 season with 12 goals and 44 points in 62 games for the Colts while seeing far more ice time than ever before. A right-handed shot with good mobility, the Chicago native has been one of the draft's biggest risers over the past 12 months.
