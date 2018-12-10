Keane picked up a goal and added an assist in OHL Barrie's 4-2 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

With 20 points in 28 games for the Colts, Keane is on the exact same scoring pace he was a season ago in which he posted 44 points in 62 games for Barrie. Keane moves the puck well and is an asset on the power play. He also excels at defending in open space. Keane's stock has risen since the Rangers selected him 88th overall this past June. Due to his productive campaign and the fact he is a right-handed shot, Keane stands a good chance of cracking the United States World Junior roster later this month.