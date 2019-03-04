Keane and the Rangers agreed to an entry-level contract Monday.

Keane probably won't get a look at the highest level this season, but he can kick his professional career into high gear at AHL Hartford. Selected 88th overall in the 2018 Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner has eight goals and 29 helpers over 61 OHL games between the Barrie Colts and London Knights this season.

