Rangers' Joey Keane: Surprise WJC snub
Keane was a surprise cut from the United States World Junior team roster on Sunday.
Keane will be returning to OHL Barrie instead of competing in the tournament. As a right-handed shot who can fill a variety of roles, Keane certainly appeared to have the inside track to a spot on the club, but the United States coaching staff opted for Philadelphia fourth-rounder Jack St. Ivany instead. It's disappointing for Keane, but there is little doubt that the 2018 third-round selection has seen his stock rise in a major way this season.
