Rangers' John Albert: Sent to Rangers in four-player deal
Albert was traded along with Hubert Labrie to the Rangers from the Capitals in exchange for Adam Chapie and Joe Whitney on Friday.
Albert will provide some organizational depth for the time being, but he has a history of some interesting seasons in his past with a couple of other organizations. The 29-year-old forward owns 11 points (three goals, eight assists) over 33 games this season in the AHL, but it's a little late in his career for him to be considered a huge breakout candidate moving forward.
