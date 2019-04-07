Rangers' John Gilmour: Descends to AHL
The Rangers reassigned Gilmour to AHL Hartford on Sunday.
Gilmour played in five games for the Rangers down the stretch, finishing with zero points and a minus-3 rating. Gilmour will continue his development with AHL Hartford, which has four games remaining in the regular season and won't make the playoffs. The 25-year-old has 53 points through 66 games with the minor-league squad this season.
More News
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Promoted to top level•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Sets AHL franchise record•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Playing well for AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Inks one-year deal with Rangers•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Won't hit open market•
-
Rangers' John Gilmour: Shows flashes in first NHL stint•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...