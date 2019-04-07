The Rangers reassigned Gilmour to AHL Hartford on Sunday.

Gilmour played in five games for the Rangers down the stretch, finishing with zero points and a minus-3 rating. Gilmour will continue his development with AHL Hartford, which has four games remaining in the regular season and won't make the playoffs. The 25-year-old has 53 points through 66 games with the minor-league squad this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories