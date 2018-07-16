Rangers' John Gilmour: Inks one-year deal with Rangers
Gilmour signed a one-year contract with the Rangers on Monday.
The 25-year-old blueliner played 28 games during his rookie 2017-18 campaign, scoring a pair of goals and five points in the process. He also notched 12 goals and 51 points in 120 games with AHL Hartford over the last two seasons. Gilmour will likely play in a bottom-pair role with limited fantasy upside in the 2018-19 season.
