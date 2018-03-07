Gilmour registered team-highs in ice time (23:49) and power-play time (1:19) in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.

All that usage resulted in just one shot, a mins-2 rating and two blocked shots, but it's apparent a Rangers team that sold off a multitude of pieces at the trade deadline wants to get as good a look as possible at the 24-year-old blueliner. While Gilmour has just two goals and an assist in 13 NHL appearances, he did have 26 points in 44 games with AHL Hartford this season before earning the call-up.