Rangers' John Gilmour: Playing heavy minutes
Gilmour registered team-highs in ice time (23:49) and power-play time (1:19) in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.
All that usage resulted in just one shot, a mins-2 rating and two blocked shots, but it's apparent a Rangers team that sold off a multitude of pieces at the trade deadline wants to get as good a look as possible at the 24-year-old blueliner. While Gilmour has just two goals and an assist in 13 NHL appearances, he did have 26 points in 44 games with AHL Hartford this season before earning the call-up.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...