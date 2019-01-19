Gilmour posted a goal and four assists to help lead AHL Hartford to a 6-5 overtime win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Just 40 games into his third professional season, Gilmour has already set a new career-high in both goals (11) and points (30). He was recently named an AHL All-Star for a second straight campaign and he has put himself in position for a recall to New York in the near future. Gilmour played the final 28 games of the 2017-18 season with the Rangers and he could be looking at a similar situation this time around. The 25-year-old has the smarts and mobility to stick as a third-pairing defender at the NHL level.