The Rangers recalled Gilmour from AHL Hartford on Friday.

The Rangers only had six healthy defensemen on their roster prior to Gilmour's promotion, so he'll round out their depth at defense until Marc Staal (neck) is given the green light to return. The 2013 seventh-round pick has totaled six goals and 26 points in 44 contests with AHL Hartford this campaign.

