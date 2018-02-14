Gilmour potted his first NHL goal and fired five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Making just his third NHL appearance, Gilmour got his team on the board with the extra man in the opening period after the hosts had raced out to a 3-0 lead. These weren't the ideal circumstances for such a milestone, but the 24-year-old defenseman's 10 shots on goal through three appearances with New York and presence with the extra man (1:22 PP time) suggest plenty more goals are to come.