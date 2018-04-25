Gilmour scored two goals and three assists in 28 games this season.

The former Providence College Friar was recalled from AHL Hartford in February and played in each of the Rangers' 28 remaining regular season contests. Gilmour also spent 44 games with Hartford, picking up six goals and 20 assists, as well as being named an AHL All Star. Though Gilmour's not particularly effective on the defensive end -- he owns a minus-65 rating over 148 professional contests -- he's a swift skater and has the ability to quarterback a power-play unit.