Quick stopped 34 of the 36 shots he saw in Sunday's 4-2 home win over the Golden Knights.

Despite allowing two of the first three goals of the contest, the NHL veteran tended a clean final period while New York's offense came alive. Sunday's win was Quick's 400th career victory, becoming the first U.S.-born goalie to do so. He is up to a 7-5-2 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 17 appearances. Quick's current role with the Rangers is to give Igor Shesterkin a breather. If the latter continues to struggle, however, the 39-year-old netminder could be called upon more often to make a start. When he guards the crease, Quick is a solid option worth streaming in deeper leagues.