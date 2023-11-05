Quick stopped 36 of 40 shots in the Rangers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Quick was helped to a 3-0 lead after the first period before coughing up two goals in the second and third periods. He would ultimately pick up a shootout loss in the contest to drop his record to 2-0-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a .948 save percentage. Quick should continue to serve as the backup to Igor Shesterkin moving forward.