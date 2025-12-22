Quick turned aside 30 of 31 shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Quick displayed a fantastic effort Sunday, as he held Nashville to just one even-strength goal before the Predators grabbed the go-ahead goal in an empty-net scenario. With the loss, he now has a 3-5-1 record with a 1.78 GAA and a .937 save percentage across nine appearances this season. When he's been called upon to start so Igor Shesterkin can have a night off, Quick has turned back the clock and played elite. Among goalies with nine appearances or more, he has the best save percentage and GAA. What could be considered even more impressive, however, is the fact that he's lost each of his last five starts and his stats have continued to triumph. While his small sample size is hard to sustain, the 39-year-old netminder is one of the best spot-start options in fantasy and can still provide lineups value in his 19th season.