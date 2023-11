Quick stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

Quick has won his last two outings, though it took some late heroics from Alexis Lafreniere to get this victory. Through six appearances, Quick is 4-0-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He'll continue to see most of the playing time until Igor Shesterkin (lower body) returns, though that could happen by the time the Rangers next take the ice Saturday versus the Devils.