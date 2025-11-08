Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Continues excellent play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick stopped 32 of 33 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Quick has won his last three starts and has also allowed one goal or fewer in three of four appearances. He owns an excellent .950 save percentage in his four appearances. Quick can be utilized in spot starts or as a matchup-based alternative, but he won't see much action this season behind Igor Shesterkin.
