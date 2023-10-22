Quick stopped 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Quick wasn't tested often, and the only goal he allowed was a rocket off the stick of Justin Schultz in the first period. This was a successful first start of the season for Quick, who made nine saves in relief of Igor Shesterkin on Thursday versus the Predators. The 37-year-old Quick is unlikely to see significant playing time this season, instead operating in a pure backup role against mostly favorable opponents. Expect Shesterkin in goal for Tuesday's game in Calgary.