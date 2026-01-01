Quick stopped 21 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Washington, with the Capitals' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Rangers never held a lead in the contest, as Quick allowed one goal in the first period and two in each of the second and third frames. The veteran netminder hasn't won a game since Nov. 7, going 0-5-1 over his final six starts in 2025 despite a respectable 2.67 GAA and .910 save percentage.