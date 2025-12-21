default-cbs-image
Quick will defend the road net against Nashville on Sunday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Philadelphia. The 39-year-old Quick has gone 0-3-1 in his last four outings despite allowing only 10 goals on 120 shots. Nashville ranks 24th in the league this season with 2.82 goals per game.

