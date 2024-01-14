Quick made 18 saves in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
It was a sluggish afternoon affair, as the two teams combined for only 48 shots on net, but Quick took a 2-1 lead into the third period before allowing two tallies in less than two minutes as the Caps flipped the script. The veteran netminder is 0-3-1 over his last four outings, giving up 14 goals on 111 shots (.874 save percentage) over that stretch, and Quick's hot start to the season is rapidly fading in the rearview mirror.
