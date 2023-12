Quick will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's home game against the Sharks, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Quick will make his first appearance since Nov. 25 after Igor Shesterkin started the Rangers' last three games. Quick is riding a four-game winning streak; during that span, he's posted a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage. On the year, he owns a terrific .930 save percentage and 1.99 GAA across eight outings. Quick has not yet taken a regulation loss.