Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Earns first win of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Quick made his second start of the season Saturday and earned his first win. His previous start was also a solid outing despite being tagged with the loss, as he had allowed just one goal on 21 shots against the Capitals. Through two starts, Quick owns a .911 save percentage and has stopped 41 of the 45 shots he's faced. He remains firmly in a backup role behind Igor Shesterkin, but he might be a solid matchup-based play given his solid start to the season -- even if he only starts from time to time.
