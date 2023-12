Quick stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Quick held Los Angeles off the board until Philip Danault's power-play tally in the third period, the lone mark on the 37-year-old netminder's line as he picked up a sixth straight victory. Quick improves to 9-8-1 with a strong .922 save percentage and 2.20 GAA in his first season with New York. With the Rangers playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, Quick will likely get at least one start next week.