Quick was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is in line to defend the road goal versus Seattle on Saturday, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Quick replaced a shaky Igor Shesterkin on Thursday and stopped the nine shots he faced in a 4-1 loss to Nashville. This will be Quick's first start of the campaign. He had a 16-15-6 record, 3.41 GAA and .882 save percentage in 41 contests between LA and Vegas last season. The 37-year-old will face the Kraken, who have scored 10 goals in four games, including seven against the Hurricanes on Thursday.