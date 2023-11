Per Colin Stephenson of Newsday, Quick will be bewteen the home pipes versus Boston on Saturday.

Quick has been outstanding this season, going 5-0-1 with a 1.68 GAA and .940 save percentage. It is reminiscent of his play early in his career with the Kings as he was considered a top-three goaltender from 2010-2018. Quick is coming off a 32-save shutout over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Bruins are averaging 3.37 goals per game, tied for 10th-best in the NHL.