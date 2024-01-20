Quick was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and will defend the road crease versus LA on Saturday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

This will be Quick's first game in LA since he was dealt at the trade deadline last season, after 15-plus seasons in a Kings uniform. Quick faced the Kings at home earlier in the season, kicking out 25 shots in a 4-1 victory. Quick is 9-3-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He should get a standing ovation in LA. The Kings have been slumping of late, going 1-5-4 in their last 10 games.