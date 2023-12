Quick will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Kings, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Quick has stopped 132 of 147 shots during his five-game win streak. He has posted a mark of 7-0-1 this season with a 2.34 GAA and a .918 save percentage in nine appearances. The Kings rank second in the league this campaign with 3.79 goals per contest.