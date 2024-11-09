Quick will patrol the visiting crease in Detroit on Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Quick stopped nine of 10 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to Buffalo after entering the game in relief of Igor Shesterkin. The 38-year-old Quick will make his fourth appearance of 2024-25. He has won both of his previous starts this campaign while stopping 61 of 64 shots. Detroit is coming off a 3-1 loss in Toronto on Friday, so Quick and the Rangers could take advantage of a tired Red Wings roster.