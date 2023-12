Quick made 24 saves in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

The veteran netminder was nursing a 1-0 lead heading into the third period, but Edmonton rattled off four straight goals in under seven minutes to flip the script. It was Quick's first regulation loss of the season, and while his 9-1-1 record is impressive, he's been tagged for at least four goals in three of his last five starts, posting a 3.06 GAA and .895 save percentage over that stretch.