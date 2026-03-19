Quick made 33 saves in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

The veteran netminder kept things close through two periods despite the fact that the Rangers were outshot 39-18, but Quick finally wilted in the third as he gave up three even-strength goals on 10 shots. Quick has coughed up at least five goals in three of his last five starts, and his only win in that stretch came in a shutout of the Flames on March 10. Despite the clean sheet, he's stumbled to a 3.45 GAA and .899 save percentage during that span.