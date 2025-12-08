Quick stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Quick returned from missing the previous six games due to a lower-body injury sustained versus the Mammoth on Nov. 22. He was dressed as the backup Saturday versus the Avalanche but didn't play. Quick is now 3-3-1 on the year with a 1.86 GAA and a .937 save percentage through seven starts. He doesn't get a lot of playing time behind Igor Shesterkin, but Quick is worth consideration as a streaming option whenever the Rangers have a back-to-back set. Their next such set is Dec. 15 and 16 with home games versus the high-scoring Ducks and lowly Canucks, making Quick a great target should he face the Canucks.