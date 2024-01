Quick allowed two goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Quick was solid in his return to the arena where he had starred for 15 seasons. However, the Rangers failed to generate enough support offensively, spoiling the 38-year-old Quick's homecoming. The veteran goaltender hasn't earned a win since Dec. 15 -- he's now 0-4-1 with an .884 save percentage in his last five outings. Overall, Quick is 9-4-2 on the season with a .913 save percentage and 2.46 GAA.