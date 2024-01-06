Quick was the first goalie off the ice Saturday and is expected to start on the road in Montreal, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Quick is coming off losses in his last two starts, allowing eight goals on 60 shots in that span. He'll look to get back in the win column versus a Montreal team that's averaging 2.86 goals per game, the sixth-lowest mark in the league. Overall, the 37-year-old Quick is 9-2-1 with a .916 save percentage and 2.41 GAA this year.