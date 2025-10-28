Quick is slated to start in Vancouver on Tuesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Quick will make his third start of the campaign Tuesday, as he holds a 1-1-0 record, 2.03 GAA and .911 save percentage across his first two appearances. Vancouver snapped a three-game losing streak in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton, and the club is tied for 23rd in the NHL with 2.80 goals per game. Quick is 20-20-4 with a 2.10 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 44 career regular-season outings against the Canucks.