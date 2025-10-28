Rangers' Jonathan Quick: First off at morning skate
Quick is slated to start in Vancouver on Tuesday, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.
Quick will make his third start of the campaign Tuesday, as he holds a 1-1-0 record, 2.03 GAA and .911 save percentage across his first two appearances. Vancouver snapped a three-game losing streak in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over Edmonton, and the club is tied for 23rd in the NHL with 2.80 goals per game. Quick is 20-20-4 with a 2.10 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 44 career regular-season outings against the Canucks.
