Quick was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice and is expected to get the home start versus Edmonton on Friday, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Quick has been sensational this season, going 9-0-1 with a 2.09 GAA and .926 save percentage. Quick has given the Rangers everything they could have asked for since signing him as a UFA in July, as it has allowed them to rest Igor Shesterkin more often. The Oilers are coming off a 6-3 win in New Jersey on Thursday and sit seventh in NHL scoring, averaging 3.43 goals per contest.