Quick was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Monday against the Devils.

Quick is poised to get the first half of the Rangers' back-to-back, which probably means that Igor Shesterkin will start Tuesday's road matchup versus Carolina. The 38-year-old Quick has a 13-5-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 21 appearances. The Devils rank 12th in the league this campaign with 3.30 goals per contest.