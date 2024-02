Quick was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Monday against Colorado.

Quick is coming off a 29-save performance in a 7-2 win over Ottawa on Jan. 27. He has supplied a 10-4-2 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 17 games played. The Avalanche rank first in the league with 3.84 goals per contest this campaign.