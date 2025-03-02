Quick will get the home start Sunday against the Predators, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

It'll be Quick's first start since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, though he did appear in relief against Buffalo last week, allowing three goals on 17 shots. Quick will face a Nashville team that's averaging 2.58 goals per game, the fourth-lowest mark in the league. The veteran netminder is 8-5-2 on the season with an .897 save percentage and 3.09 GAA.