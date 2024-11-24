Quick stopped 34 of 40 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Quick had allowed just four goals over his first five appearances of the season, so this was a brutal correction of his extremely good fortune. The Oilers tallied twice in each period and looked nothing like the downtrodden team that has ambled to an 11-9-2 start to 2024-25. Quick is now 4-1-0 with a 1.85 GAA and a .943 save percentage through six outings. The 38-year-old has been scratching away at Igor Shesterkin's playing time recently, but the Rangers' No. 1 should have a chance to regain a hefty share of starts after Quick's stumble Saturday. The Rangers' next game is Monday at home versus the Blues.