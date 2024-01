Quick made 29 saves Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Senators.

It was his first win since Dec. 15 (1-4-1; six starts). Even with that queasy run, Quick is 10-4-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .915 save percentage, and he has given his career some late life at age 37. He's 15 wins from the 400 mark, but it remains to be seen if he will get another contract for next season to allow him to pursue that plateau.