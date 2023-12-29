Quick will be between the pipes on the road against Florida on Friday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick will take the first game of the Rangers' back-to-back, which means Igor Shesterkin will likely man the crease versus the Lightning on Saturday. After a disappointing stint with the Golden Knights last season, the veteran Quick appears to have rediscovered his game, going 9-1-1 with a 2.27 GAA and two shutouts in 12 outings. Still, Quick is unlikely to unseat Sorokin as the preferred option in goal for the Rangers.