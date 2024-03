Quick will be between the pipes for Thursday's road clash with Boston, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Quick has registered a 6-1-0 record and 2.45 GAA in his last seven outings but continues to see minimal usage behind Igor Shesterkin. Despite playing in just 23 games for the Rangers, the 38-year-old Quick has still picked up 15 wins while sporting his best GAA (2.46) since the 2017-18 when he was with the Kings.