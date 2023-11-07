Quick will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game versus Detroit, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Quick was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against Minnesota, surrendering four goals on 39 shots before suffering a loss in the shootout. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Red Wings team that's averaging 3.75 goals per game this year, sixth in the NHL.