Quick allowed four goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

Quick was playing in what could be his last game in Los Angeles, the city he called home for the first 16 years of his NHL career. His old team got the better of him in this one, extending the veteran netminder's losing streak to 12 outings (0-10-2). He's now at a 3-11-2 record with a 3.20 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Spencer Martin has started to push Quick for playing time while the Rangers await the return of Igor Shesterkin (lower body). The Rangers' road trip wraps up Friday against the Sharks.