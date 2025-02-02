Now Playing

Quick will protect the home net versus Vegas on Sunday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Boston. The 39-year-old Quick has allowed 16 goals on 103 shots during his three-game (0-1-2) losing skid. He has a 6-5-2 record with two shutouts, a 3.11 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 16 appearances this season. Vegas ranks fourth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25.

