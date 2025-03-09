Now Playing

Quick will protect the home net against Columbus on Sunday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quick will get the second half of the Rangers' back-to-back after Igor Shesterkin played in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa. The 39-year-old Quick has a 9-5-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.92 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Columbus is tied for seventh in the league with 3.27 goals per game in 2024-25.

