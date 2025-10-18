Quick is set to start on the road against Montreal on Saturday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Quick is getting his second start of the season after stopping 20 of 21 shots in a 1-0 loss to Washington on Sunday. The 39-year-old Quick will probably be limited to 20-25 starts this season if Igor Shesterkin stays healthy. Montreal is 4-1-0 and is tied for sixth in goals per game with 3.60 this year.