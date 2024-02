Quick stopped 31 of 35 shots in Thursday's 7-4 victory over Montreal.

It wasn't Quick's sharpest outing -- he allowed four goals, including a pair in the third period. However, he was buoyed by the Rangers' offensive outburst as the 38-year-old netminder earned a fourth consecutive win -- he has a .932 save percentage in that span. Quick improved to 13-4-2 with a .917 save percentage and 2.36 GAA this season while playing his way into a timeshare with Igor Shesterkin.