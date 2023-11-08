Quick stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Detroit.

Quick was sharp for most of the game, blanking the Red Wings until Michael Rasmussen's tally midway through the third period. Quick would ultimately surrender three goals within five minutes in the final frame, though he'd hang on as the Rangers' closed out a 5-3 victory. The 37-year-old netminder has started New York's last two games with Igor Shesterkin (lower body) banged up, allowing seven goals on 67 shots in that span. Overall, Quick is 3-0-1 with a .936 save percentage through his first five appearances this season. He'll likely return to a backup role, with Shesterkin expected to return soon.